SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

South Africa’s president tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

By Andrew Meldrum The Associated Press
Posted December 12, 2021 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 infections surge 255% in South Africa in a week, but only 6% ICU beds occupied' COVID-19 infections surge 255% in South Africa in a week, but only 6% ICU beds occupied
WATCH: COVID-19 infections surge 255% in South Africa in a week, but only 6% ICU beds occupied

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease Sunday, his office said.

Ramaphosa started feeling unwell and a test confirmed COVID-19, a statement from the presidency announced.

He is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service, the statement said. He has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.

Ramaphosa, 69, is fully vaccinated. The statement didn’t say whether he had been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada temporarily dropping 3rd-country COVID-19 testing for South Africa travellers

Last week, Ramaphosa visited four West African countries. He and all members of his delegation were tested for COVID-19 in each of the countries during the trip. Some in the delegation tested positive in Nigeria and returned directly to South Africa. Throughout the rest of the trip, Ramaphosa and his delegation tested negative. Ramaphosa returned from Senegal on Dec. 8

Story continues below advertisement

Ramaphosa said his own infection serves as a caution to all people in South Africa to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure, the statement said. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, it said.

People in South Africa who have had contact with Ramaphosa on Sunday are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested, it said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSouth Africa tagOmicron tagOmicron variant tagOmicron COVID-19 tagsouth africa president covid-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers