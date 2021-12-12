SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec reports 1,753 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2021 2:02 pm
Quebec is reporting 1,753 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one new death linked to the virus.

Health officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by 11 from the day before to 262, while the number of patients in intensive care increased by five to 68.

The seven-day average for new cases is 1,621.

READ MORE: Public Health reports 14 cases linked to Omicron variant, urges potentially exposed to get tested

Of the new infections, 876 involved people who were either unvaccinated or who had received a first dose within the past two weeks.

Officials say about 87 per cent of Quebecers five and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81 per cent have received two shots.

It also says five per cent of Quebecers have received their third, boosterdose.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
