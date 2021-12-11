Police respond to wind damage reports in southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Police and utility providers are responding to power outages and damage reports across southern Ontario on Saturday amid high winds that triggered a widespread warning from Environment Canada.

Utility Hydro One says outages were affecting more than 7,800 customers as of Saturday afternoon, with more crews being put in place in anticipation of more stormy weather.

Southern Ontario police forces say they are responding to calls about downed wires, trees and flying debris.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for essentially all of the province’s southern region, with gusts between 90 and 120 kilometres expected through the afternoon and evening.

Toronto Police issued a tweet saying it was responding to “many reports” of wires and trees down across the city due to the wind shortly after 3 p.m.

The force is asking people not to call 9-1-1 unless reporting injuries.

Tweets from the police force reported hazards from fallen trees, traffic lights and scaffolding from a construction site on Saturday afternoon.

HAZARD:

Pottery Rd + Don Valley Pkwy S

– Reports a cell phone tower is being blown by the wind and concerns that it will fall onto the DVP

– Police are on the way

– Use caution in the area#GO2388338

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 11, 2021

Matthew Pegg, the city’s fire chief and head of emergency management, also shared a “heads up” for residents and safety tips on his Twitter account Saturday.

“Please remain alert for flying debris while moving around the City of Toronto,” he wrote. “If you encounter downed lines, stay at least the length of a school bus away.”

Waterloo Regional Police said several calls had reported downed hydro wires, fallen trees and debris blowing in the high winds.

In a tweet, the police force asked people to drive or walk with caution.

We are currently responding to several calls concerning high winds, which has resulted in downed hydro wires, fallen trees, and blowing debris. If you are out today, please be careful and drive/walk with caution. pic.twitter.com/r1Xz0mElpj — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 11, 2021

Halton Police also shared reports of dangling traffic lights, downed trees and “flying debris” across the region west of Toronto.

In addition to the southern Ontario wind warnings, Environment Canada also issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for the northeastern part of the province. Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected in areas like Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie.

It says a mix of precipitation from freezing rain and ice pellets or snow was expected as a low pressure system moved northeast across the Great Lakes.

