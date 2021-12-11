Menu

Morden water rate increasing due to ongoing drought conditions

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 6:58 pm
The City of Morden is expected to raise water rate prices in 2022. View image in full screen
The City of Morden is expected to raise water rate prices in 2022. Global News

Residents of Morden should get ready to pay more for water next year.

The price is expected to go up about 23 per cent due to the ongoing extreme drought conditions. The city has to buy more water from the Pembina Valley Water Cooperative.

This would mean most people will pay just over $13.65/1000 gallons compared to the current $11.61 homeowners are paying.

Read more: Manitoba needs above-average snowfall to balance out effects of summer drought: minister

“The City of Morden is projecting to increase the amount of water purchased from Pembina Valley Water Cooperative (PVWC) from 5% (2020 figure) to 23% due to the current drought situation. The existing City of Morden rates were set considering that only 5% of the total water demand will be purchased from PVWC in 2014,” the city said in a statement on their website.

This is the first time water rates will be going up in Morden since 2014. The new rates kick in on March 1, 2022.

While water rates will increase, officials said sewer rates will remain the same at $12.60/1000 gallons.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba ski resort cancelling winter season due to drought' Manitoba ski resort cancelling winter season due to drought
Manitoba ski resort cancelling winter season due to drought – Aug 10, 2021
