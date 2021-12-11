COVID-19: Active cases exceed 1,000 as New Brunswick reports 126 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 and 92 recoveries on Saturday, pushing the number of active cases in the province to 1,003.

The province is also reporting that a person in their 60s died as a result of COVID-19 in Zone 3, the Fredericton region. As well, the province said a person in their 30s who had COVID-19 also died, but of “non-COVID-19 related reasons.”

Hospitalizations in the province continue to decline. As of Saturday, there were a total of 32 people in hospital, 11 of whom are in intensive care.

“Seven of the 32 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi,” the release said. “Most of these people are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms.”

Eighteen of the hospitalized patients are over the age of 60 and five people are on a ventilator. Nobody age 19 or under is hospitalized.

“The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU, as well as new cases, continues to most greatly impact people who are unvaccinated,” the release said.

Currently, people aged 50 and older, or who are in an eligible group, may book a COVID-19 booster shot through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy.

The province says 82.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 88.3 per cent have received their first dose. As well, 8.7 per cent have received a booster dose.

The province is currently in Level 1 of its three-level winter action plan to curb COVID-19 spread. Under the first level of the action plan, informal indoor gatherings in homes are limited to a maximum of 20 people and informal outdoor gatherings are limited to 50.

As well, masks are required in outdoor public spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained, and physical distancing is required in public spaces where proof-of-vaccination is not required, such as malls, grocery stores, retail stores, salons and spas.

A full list of the action plan levels and what they entail can be found on the Government of New Brunswick website.

Case breakdown

The 37 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

three people aged nine and under;

a person 10-19;

12 people 20-29;

nine people 30-39;

nine people 40-49;

two people 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

Thirty-two cases are under investigation and five are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 20 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

a person aged nine and under;

two people 10-19;

three people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

three people 40-49;

two people 50-59;

four people 60-69;

two people 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Fifteen cases are under investigation and five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 38 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

nine people aged nine and under;

six people 10-19;

five people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

six people 40-49;

seven people 50-59;

two people 60-69; and

a person 70-79.

Twenty-seven cases are under investigation and 11 cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 11 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

three people aged nine and under;

two people 10-19;

two people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

a person 40-49; and

a person 60-69.

Ten cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The four new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

two people aged 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

Three cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The 16 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

two people aged nine and under;

a person 10-19;

two people 20-29;

five people 30-39;

two people 60-69; and

four people 70-79.

Nine cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and seven cases are under investigation.