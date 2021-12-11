8 presumptive COVID-19 cases reported by Dalhousie University

Send this page to someone via email

Dalhousie University announced eight presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

In a statement posted to the school’s website, Emily Huner, acting assistant vice-provost of student affairs, said Dalhousie learned of six people living in residences who received positive COVID-19 test results through rapid testing.

“These individuals — five in Howe Hall, and one in Risley Hall — have been instructed to undertake PCR (lab) testing and are now in self-isolation as per our approved COVID-19 residence support plan,” the statement said.

Huner also said two students living off-campus also reported positive COVID-19 cases to the university.

“Nova Scotia Public Health has been engaged and, pending the PCR test results, will work with the university to identify close contacts and potential precaution and/or exposure notifications.”

“The Registrar’s Office has confirmed none of these eight students attended any in-person exams.”

The school is asking all residence students in Halifax and Truro to complete rapid tests Saturday and Sunday. It said test supplies are being delivered directly to residence building lobbies.

Anyone who tests positive will be required to contact residence staff, self-isolate and complete a PCR test.

As well, the school has extended its suspended guest privileges to include guests from other residences. “Residents have been asked to limit or eliminate social contact and stick only to their designated dining hall,” it said.

Exams are continuing, though the school said any resident who shows symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19, through rapid testing or PCR, cannot attend in-person exams.

“While we know this news is concerning, our Residence and Student Affairs teams are prepared for this and are here to support our students and our broader community,” it said.