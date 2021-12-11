Menu

Canada

8 presumptive COVID-19 cases reported by Dalhousie University

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 3:14 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. premier disappointed with NSLC’s vaccine deadline' N.S. premier disappointed with NSLC’s vaccine deadline
Premier Tim Houston is expressing his disappointment with the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, which did not follow the province’s lead in setting a Nov. 30 deadline for employees to show proof they had at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dalhousie University announced eight presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

In a statement posted to the school’s website, Emily Huner, acting assistant vice-provost of student affairs, said Dalhousie learned of six people living in residences who received positive COVID-19 test results through rapid testing.

“These individuals — five in Howe Hall, and one in Risley Hall — have been instructed to undertake PCR (lab) testing and are now in self-isolation as per our approved COVID-19 residence support plan,” the statement said.

Huner also said two students living off-campus also reported positive COVID-19 cases to the university.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. reports 129 new cases as St. FX outbreak continues

“Nova Scotia Public Health has been engaged and, pending the PCR test results, will work with the university to identify close contacts and potential precaution and/or exposure notifications.”

“The Registrar’s Office has confirmed none of these eight students attended any in-person exams.”

The school is asking all residence students in Halifax and Truro to complete rapid tests Saturday and Sunday. It said test supplies are being delivered directly to residence building lobbies.

Anyone who tests positive will be required to contact residence staff, self-isolate and complete a PCR test.

Read more: St. FX cancels in-person exams amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

As well, the school has extended its suspended guest privileges to include guests from other residences. “Residents have been asked to limit or eliminate social contact and stick only to their designated dining hall,” it said.

Exams are continuing, though the school said any resident who shows symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19, through rapid testing or PCR, cannot attend in-person exams.

“While we know this news is concerning, our Residence and Student Affairs teams are prepared for this and are here to support our students and our broader community,” it said.

