COVID-19: 437 new cases in B.C. along with 3 more deaths

British Columbia reported 437 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with three additional deaths.

The update lifted the province’s seven-day average for new cases to 347 and left B.C. with 2,994 active cases.

Of the new cases, 105 were in the Fraser Health region, 90 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region, 93 were in the Interior Health region, , 22 were in the Northern Health region, and 127 were in the Island Health region.

Friday’s data did not include an update on the number of Omicron variant cases detected in B.C. The last update from the province on the variant was Tuesday, when officials reported five cases.

While hospitalizations have trended steadily downward in recent days, both active and average new cases have held essentially flat for about two weeks.

There were 211 active cases in hospital, an overnight drop of nine, including 72 COVID patients in critical or intensive care.

More than 4.28 million British Columbians, accounting for 86 per cent of those eligible and 83.3 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 4.09 million people, 82.2 per cent of those eligible and 79.5 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had two doses.

Just over 49,500 children aged five to 11 have had their first dose, while 562,602 adults have received a booster dose.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 222,016 total cases, while 2,381 people have died.

