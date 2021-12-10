Menu

Entertainment

The Ongoing History of new music, episode 935: 60 mind-blowing things about music in 60 minutes (2021 edition)

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted December 10, 2021 4:16 pm
The Ongoing History of new music, episode 935: 60 mind-blowing things about music in 60 minutes (2021 edition) - image
Is it really almost the end of 2021? If I’m honest, it’s all been a blur, almost like 2020–except with vaccines.I’ve spent almost two years working exclusively out of my home office, throwing myself into work. I mean, what else was there to do? I think I’ve read a record number of books. My iPad tells me that my screen time for the year is up 23%. And I’ve posted around 2,500 stories on my website.And now that the end of the year is approaching and we’ll soon be into the holidays, it’s time for the annual office clean-up.There are Post-It notes everywhere with scribbles of information. I’ve bookmarked a ton of interesting sites. There’s a little journal filled with tidbits that I’ve uncovered. Books with pages turned down and e-books with passages highlighted.Much of this has already been turned into (or will soon be turned into) Ongoing History programs and posts. But there’s also all kinds of fascinating stuff that I couldn’t use. It’s material that just didn’t fit in with anything I did in 2021. It’s orphaned research.But I can’t just throw it away. It’s too interesting to ignore. This information needs to be disseminated to the public at large. After all, knowledge is power, even it’s a little strange.That brings us once again to the annual data dump known as 60 Mind-Blowing Things About Music in 60 Minutes.Songs on this show:
  • The Vaccines, Blow Your Mind
  • Rob Zombie, Dragula
  • System of a Down, Chop Suey!
  • Oasis, Champagne Supernova
  • David Bowie, Starman
  • Weezer, Beverly Hills
  • Metallica, Enter Sandman
  • The Neighbourhood, Sweater Weather
  • The Specials, Enjoy Yourself
  • Amy Winehouse, Rehab
Naturally, Eric Wilhite has constructed this playlist for us.
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
