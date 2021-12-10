The Ongoing History of new music, episode 935: 60 mind-blowing things about music in 60 minutes (2021 edition)

- The Vaccines, Blow Your Mind
- Rob Zombie, Dragula
- System of a Down, Chop Suey!
- Oasis, Champagne Supernova
- David Bowie, Starman
- Weezer, Beverly Hills
- Metallica, Enter Sandman
- The Neighbourhood, Sweater Weather
- The Specials, Enjoy Yourself
- Amy Winehouse, Rehab
