20-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder of 16-year-old boy in 2020 East York shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a 16-year-old boy who was shot in East York in April 2020, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard at about 10:42 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots on April 5, 2020.

Police said officers arrived on scene and found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene.

He was later identified as 16-year-old Nazirullah Abdul-Rashid.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Toronto resident Salman Jogiyat was arrested and charged.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues

Homicide #19/2020, 5 Leaside Park Drive, Nazirullah Abdul-Rashid, 16, Update, Man Arrested https://t.co/rU53JKTp7d — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 10, 2021