20-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder of 16-year-old boy in 2020 East York shooting

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a 16-year-old boy who was shot in East York in April 2020, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard at about 10:42 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots on April 5, 2020.
Police said officers arrived on scene and found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene.
He was later identified as 16-year-old Nazirullah Abdul-Rashid.
On Thursday, 20-year-old Toronto resident Salman Jogiyat was arrested and charged.
He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Friday.
—With files from Gabby Rodrigues
