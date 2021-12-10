Portage youths slapped with 29 charges each after school, neighbourhood vandalism spree

Send this page to someone via email

Three boys, 12 and 13 years old, are facing a whopping 29 charges each in connection with a spate of vandalism in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP said they were called to a break and enter at a Portage school around 4 a.m. on Dec. 1, where they found damage to 10 school buses. Officers were told three youths were seen inside the school before fleeing the scene.

Police then began to receive reports of multiple vehicles with smashed windows in the northeastern part of the city.

The three suspects were tracked to a local business with the help of police dog Jolt, and were all taken into custody.

They face charges related to breaking and entering, mischief and breaching conditions.

