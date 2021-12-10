Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Portage youths slapped with 29 charges each after school, neighbourhood vandalism spree

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 4:08 pm
Damage to a school bus in Portage la Prairie. View image in full screen
Damage to a school bus in Portage la Prairie. RCMP Manitoba

Three boys, 12 and 13 years old, are facing a whopping 29 charges each in connection with a spate of vandalism in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP said they were called to a break and enter at a Portage school around 4 a.m. on Dec. 1, where they found damage to 10 school buses. Officers were told three youths were seen inside the school before fleeing the scene.

Read more: Manitoba Liberal candidate says signs vandalized with transphobic slurs

Police then began to receive reports of multiple vehicles with smashed windows in the northeastern part of the city.

Trending Stories

The three suspects were tracked to a local business with the help of police dog Jolt, and were all taken into custody.

They face charges related to breaking and entering, mischief and breaching conditions.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Hate crime investigators reach out to public to ID Winnipeg vandal' Hate crime investigators reach out to public to ID Winnipeg vandal
Hate crime investigators reach out to public to ID Winnipeg vandal – Jul 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagManitoba RCMP tagVandalism tagMischief tagPortage la Prairie tagcrime in Manitoba tagPortage la Prairie RCMP tagBreaking and Entering tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers