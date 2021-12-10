Menu

Crime

Cobourg police officer deploys stun gun to arrest man after foot pursuit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 2:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Cobourg police use stun gun to assist in arrest of wanted man' Cobourg police use stun gun to assist in arrest of wanted man
A Cobourg police officer used a conducted energy weapon on a man who allegedly fled from an arrest on Friday morning.

A Cobourg police officer deployed a conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest of a man wanted on warrants on Friday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 7:25 a.m., an officer on general patrol in the area of James Street West and George Street observed a man who was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Police say when the officer attempted to place the suspect under arrest, the man allegedly provided false identification to the investigating officer and fled on foot.

Read more: Peterborough police use taser while arresting man involved in domestic incident

After a brief foot pursuit, the officer again attempted an arrest but the man resisted. The officer then deployed a conducted energy weapon to “safely make the arrest,” at which point the suspect dropped a utility knife.

Police say the man was taken into custody with minor injuries. The area was cordoned off and a bloodstain could be seen on the ground of a parking lot.

Jacob Robinson, 24, of Cobourg  was arrested on the strength of the warrants and charged with obstructing police, escaping lawful custody, entering a premises when entry is prohibited, trespassing, possession of a dangerous weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in court in Cobourg, police said Friday afternoon.

Cobourg Taser Cobourg Police Service Wanted Conducted Energy Weapon Stun gun Cobourg arrest

