33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases surpass 100

Guelph’s public health unit reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, edging up the total case count to 5,321.

The latest data shows the city has 101 active cases, with 14 new recoveries also being reported. Total resolved cases stand at 5,175, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 remains unchanged.

Public health also reported the first Omicron variant case in the city on Friday. The case is a male between the ages of 10 and 20 who is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, officials said in a news release.

Eight new cases have been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,267. Active cases are at 46, with seven recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are five cases being treated in a hospital, including three in intensive care.

There are 24 confirmed cases among 11 public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County, including nine cases at St. Joseph Catholic School, where an outbreak was declared on Monday.

Another outbreak continues at Guelph Montessori School, where 12 cases have been confirmed.

The University of Guelph says there are two COVID-19 cases connected to the campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has updated its online vaccination reporting portal to reflect eligibility for children aged five to 11.

As a result, 81.4 per cent of eligible residents in the region are considered fully vaccinated, while 85.8 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 83.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 87.8 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 80.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.7 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, 6,450 vaccines have been administered in the region, including about 2,450 first doses, roughly 400 second doses and 3,600 third doses.

As of Friday, 40.4 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 39.8 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

