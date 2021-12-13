Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Flurries linger and cold temperatures will continue

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 12:51 pm
Steady snow slides through the Okanagan Monday night. View image in full screen
Steady snow slides through the Okanagan Monday night. SkyTracker Weather

Cold wintry weather is going to set in throughout the Okanagan this week.

Expect to see pockets of flurries Monday as the mercury slides just above freezing with two to four centimetres of snow possible overnight.

The potential for flurries continues into the day on Tuesday with temperatures climbing from just below the freezing mark in the morning to making it just above zero in the afternoon.

A deeper dive into the cooler air takes place early Wednesday with the possibility of more flurry action during the day with a daytime high around the freezing mark.

Afternoon highs stay below freezing to finish the week with a chance of more snow Thursday before flurries possible on Friday.

The weekend before Christmas could contain some more flakes as daytime highs stay around or below 0 C.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

