Okanagan weather: Flurries linger and cold temperatures will continue

Cold wintry weather is going to set in throughout the Okanagan this week.

Expect to see pockets of flurries Monday as the mercury slides just above freezing with two to four centimetres of snow possible overnight.

The potential for flurries continues into the day on Tuesday with temperatures climbing from just below the freezing mark in the morning to making it just above zero in the afternoon.

A deeper dive into the cooler air takes place early Wednesday with the possibility of more flurry action during the day with a daytime high around the freezing mark.

Afternoon highs stay below freezing to finish the week with a chance of more snow Thursday before flurries possible on Friday.

The weekend before Christmas could contain some more flakes as daytime highs stay around or below 0 C.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

