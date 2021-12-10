Over 13K pairs of socks donated to Salvation Army in Saskatchewan

Toasty Toes Sock Drive organizers say their expectations to make winter easier for those in need of a basic clothing necessity were surpassed in Saskatchewan.

With some chiropractors’ clinics helping collect the donations, 13,150 pairs of socks can now warm the feet of vulnerable people in the province. The initial goal of the fifth annual sock drive had been to collect 10,000 pairs.

“We would like to thank Saskatchewan residents for their sock donations, and our chiropractic community in Saskatchewan for their continued support of this very worthwhile cause,” Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan president Jennifer Beggs said in a press release.

The donations are going to Salvation Army locations throughout the province along with nearly $1,275 to purchase other necessities of winter.

“The Salvation Army is humbled and grateful for the continued support the community gives us. Their efforts help us continue to give hope to those in need,” Salvation Army official Blair Malazdrewich said in a statement.

“The effort put forth by the Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan is incredible and their hard work shows the passion they have for their community. Thank you to everyone.”

Despite pausing in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers said over 80,200 pairs of socks have been collected through the sock drive in total over the years.

