Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Over 13K pairs of socks donated to Salvation Army in Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 2:38 pm
Toasty Toes Sock Drive organizers said socks are a basic clothing necessity, vital in keeping us warm and dry in the winter and an item that many may take for granted. View image in full screen
Toasty Toes Sock Drive organizers said socks are a basic clothing necessity, vital in keeping us warm and dry in the winter and an item that many may take for granted. Montana Getty / Global News

Toasty Toes Sock Drive organizers say their expectations to make winter easier for those in need of a basic clothing necessity were surpassed in Saskatchewan.

With some chiropractors’ clinics helping collect the donations, 13,150 pairs of socks can now warm the feet of vulnerable people in the province. The initial goal of the fifth annual sock drive had been to collect 10,000 pairs.

Read more: Winter hits Saskatchewan, but a relatively warm December predicted for the Prairies

“We would like to thank Saskatchewan residents for their sock donations, and our chiropractic community in Saskatchewan for their continued support of this very worthwhile cause,” Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan president Jennifer Beggs said in a press release.

The donations are going to Salvation Army locations throughout the province along with nearly $1,275 to purchase other necessities of winter.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Salvation Army is humbled and grateful for the continued support the community gives us. Their efforts help us continue to give hope to those in need,” Salvation Army official Blair Malazdrewich said in a statement.

“The effort put forth by the Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan is incredible and their hard work shows the passion they have for their community. Thank you to everyone.”

Despite pausing in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers said over 80,200 pairs of socks have been collected through the sock drive in total over the years.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Rush prep for home debut & Teddy Bear toss' Saskatchewan Rush prep for home debut & Teddy Bear toss
Saskatchewan Rush prep for home debut & Teddy Bear toss
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagDonation tagSocks tagThe Salvation Army tagSaskatchewan Winter tagChiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan tagSock tagToasty Toes Sock Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers