Omicron quarantine halts in-person classes at London’s Princess Elizabeth school

Princess Elizabeth Public School, at Thompson Road and Adelaide Street South in London, Ont., is moving all students to remote learning as quarantine requirements tied to an Omicron variant cluster “have begun to pose a challenge.”

The Thames Valley District School Board said Thursday evening that the school would close effective Friday and is expected to reopen after the winter break on Jan. 3, 2022.

The board added that classroom teachers will contact families with information for virtual learning and anyone requiring technology supports is asked to contact the school office.

According to the TVDSB, there are two active COVID-19 cases at Princess Elizabeth as of Thursday but because the cases are tied to the Omicron cluster, fully vaccinated people are still required to quarantine. This is not a requirement when dealing with the Delta variant.

The school joins three Catholic schools that closed earlier this week due to “the number of students and staff quarantining” in connection with the Omicron cluster.

Monday night, the London District Catholic School Board announced that St. Marguerite in the White Hills neighbourhood, St. Nicholas in River Bend and St. Mary Choir and Orchestra in the Old East Village would be closing effective immediately, with an expected reopening date of Dec. 13.

At that time, the Thames Valley District School Board confirmed that “Princess Elizabeth Public School in London, and Delaware Public School in Delaware have identified close contact cases” but both would remain open. While Princess Elizabeth is now closed, Delaware P. S. remains open as of Friday morning.

In an update from the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Thursday, acting medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers said that seven schools have been affected by the Omicron cluster, two childcare centres are implicated, and a large outbreak has taken place at a local church.

In addition to the five schools listed above, Summers said St. Andre Bessette Catholic Secondary School is also tied to the Omicron cluster, as is KidZone Daycare Centre. A seventh school and second child-care centre were not named.

The church involved is God’s Favourite House on Dearness Drive.

The cluster of COVID-19 cases that involve the Omicron variant involves at least 50 cases and 18 households.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham