3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases at 82

Guelph’s public health unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday, edging up the total case count to 5,288.

The latest data shows the city has 82 active cases, with four new recoveries also being reported. Total resolved cases stand at 5,161, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 remains unchanged.

Nine new cases have been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,259. Active cases are at 45, with four recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are four cases being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

There are 27 confirmed cases among 14 public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County, including five cases at St. Joseph Catholic School, where an outbreak was declared on Monday.

Outbreaks were also declared at John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute and Paisley Road Public School on Wednesday.

The University of Guelph says there are two COVID-19 cases connected to the campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has updated its online vaccination reporting portal to reflect eligibility for children aged five to 11.

As a result, 81.4 per cent of eligible residents in the region are considered fully vaccinated, while 85.6 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 83.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 87.5 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 80.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.6 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, 4,700 vaccines have been administered in the region, including about 2,000 first doses, roughly 300 second doses and 2,400 third doses.

As of Thursday, 40.4 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 39.8 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.