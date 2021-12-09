Menu

Canada

Where to see Waterloo Region and Guelph’s best Christmas light displays

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 10:44 am
Best and brightest: 10 easy tips for DIY Christmas light displays
Best and brightest: 10 easy tips for DIY Christmas light displays

We are closing in on the most wonderful time of the year in CambridgeKitchenerWaterloo and Guelph.

As we continue to battle through the COVID-19 pandemic, people are looking for ideas to get into the festive spirit while remaining safe.

Read more: Dozens flock to see Christmas lights on Weber Street in Kitchener on daily basis

One option would be to go on a self-guided tour of the area’s most colourful light displays with family and friends.

Global News, 107.5 Dave Rocks and 91.5 The Beat are providing a little assistance as we have created a map to help guide you along your way.

Holiday hacks to display and dispose of Christmas lights – Nov 30, 2021
Holiday hacks to display and dispose of Christmas lights – Nov 30, 2021

On the flip side, if you want show off your creative holiday display that you put together through blood sweat and tears, submit your address and photo over on The Beat’s website.

Plus, your name will be entered into a draw to win a gift card to Sam’s Grill for submitting your holiday display for the map.

