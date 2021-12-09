Where to see Waterloo Region and Guelph’s best Christmas light displays

Send this page to someone via email

We are closing in on the most wonderful time of the year in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph.

As we continue to battle through the COVID-19 pandemic, people are looking for ideas to get into the festive spirit while remaining safe.

One option would be to go on a self-guided tour of the area’s most colourful light displays with family and friends.

Global News, 107.5 Dave Rocks and 91.5 The Beat are providing a little assistance as we have created a map to help guide you along your way.

On the flip side, if you want show off your creative holiday display that you put together through blood sweat and tears, submit your address and photo over on The Beat’s website.

Plus, your name will be entered into a draw to win a gift card to Sam’s Grill for submitting your holiday display for the map.