Crime

Cobourg police investigate suspected drug-related death

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 9:56 am
Cobourg Police Service. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service. Global News Peterborough file

Cobourg police are investigating a death following a response to a medical complaint early Thursday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers were called to a residence near Division and Swayne streets near the downtown core for a suspected drug poisoning.

Police say despite efforts by paramedics, firefighters and officers, lifesaving measures “proved unsuccessful.” The victim has not been identified.

Read more: Is the ‘War on Drugs’ over? Canada is seeing a ‘shift’ in its approach to drugs, experts say

Police remain at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the death with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Trending Stories

“The Cobourg Police confirm there is no risk to public safety,” police stated around 9:20 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821.

Click to play video: 'Renovations complete at Peterborough opioid hub, opening January' Renovations complete at Peterborough opioid hub, opening January
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
