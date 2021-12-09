Cobourg police investigate suspected drug-related death

Send this page to someone via email

Cobourg police are investigating a death following a response to a medical complaint early Thursday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers were called to a residence near Division and Swayne streets near the downtown core for a suspected drug poisoning.

Police say despite efforts by paramedics, firefighters and officers, lifesaving measures “proved unsuccessful.” The victim has not been identified.

Police remain at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the death with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner.

“The Cobourg Police confirm there is no risk to public safety,” police stated around 9:20 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821.

