Sports

Guelph Storm fall 5-3 to the Sarnia Sting

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 9:52 am

The Guelph Storm put nearly 40 shots on the opposition’s net but it was not enough as the Sarnia Sting picked up a 5-3 victory on Wednesday night at the Sleeman Centre.

The Sting scored two goals quickly before Ben McFarlane split the lead in half at 10:20 of the first period. But Sarnia would get two more before the opening frame ended and did not look back.

Matthew Papais and Daniil Chayka also scored for Guelph and Jacob Oster turned away 17 shots in the loss.

Read more: Olympic decathlon champ Warner wins Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s Athlete of the Year

The Storm sit in second place in the OHL’s western conference with a record of 14-8-1-1.

Next up, Guelph will host the Saginaw Spirit on Friday evening before hitting the road to take on London Knights on Saturday.

Both games can be heard live on 1460 CJOY with Larry Mellott.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
