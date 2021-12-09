Guelph Storm fall 5-3 to the Sarnia Sting

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm put nearly 40 shots on the opposition’s net but it was not enough as the Sarnia Sting picked up a 5-3 victory on Wednesday night at the Sleeman Centre.

The Sting scored two goals quickly before Ben McFarlane split the lead in half at 10:20 of the first period. But Sarnia would get two more before the opening frame ended and did not look back.

Matthew Papais and Daniil Chayka also scored for Guelph and Jacob Oster turned away 17 shots in the loss.

The Storm sit in second place in the OHL’s western conference with a record of 14-8-1-1.

Next up, Guelph will host the Saginaw Spirit on Friday evening before hitting the road to take on London Knights on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Both games can be heard live on 1460 CJOY with Larry Mellott.

Unfortunately not the way we wanted things to go tonight. Join us at 7:30PM Friday as we host the Saginaw Spirit in our Toy Drive Game sponsored by Zehrs for the Salvation Army! 🎟️ : https://t.co/fBFWCoofyR#StormCity | #IamtheStorm pic.twitter.com/QVPRWTpdny — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) December 9, 2021