Toronto hosts New York in conference showdown

New York Knicks (12-13, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (11-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks.

The Raptors are 9-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.5 rebounds. Precious Achiuwa paces the Raptors with 8.2 boards.

The Knicks are 3-2 in division games. New York has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting on Nov. 1. OG Anunoby scored 36 points points to help lead the Raptors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is averaging 19.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Randle is averaging 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Alec Burks is averaging 16.2 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 105.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: out (shoulder), Khem Birch: out (knee), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (hip).

Knicks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

