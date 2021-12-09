Search for Saskatoon woman missing for almost a year moves to Calgary

Calgary police say they may have new information in the search for a missing Saskatoon woman.
Mackenzie Lee Trottier was last seen in Saskatoon Dec. 21, 2020 and she may have been seen around Calgary.
“We recently received information that a person matching Mackenzie’s description was spotted multiple times in downtown Calgary and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police”, Const. Gord Fraser said in a news release.
“It has been almost a year since Mackenzie was last seen and her family is deeply concerned for her well-being.”
Trottier was 22 years old when she went missing and is described as being five-feet tall and 145 pounds with green eyes and a tattoo on her right ankle.
At the time of her disappearance, she had medium-length blond hair that was shaved on the right side, and was known to wear distinct makeup, black yoga pants and a green jacket.
Saskatoon police are also hoping to identify a man they believe may have information regarding Trottier’s disappearance.
In addition, CCTV footage of the man was collected from a Saskatoon location and is available for viewing on the SPS Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Anyone with information about Trottier’s whereabouts, or the identity of the man believed to have information, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the Saskatoon Police Service at 1-306-975-8300 or via Crimestoppers.
