Search for Saskatoon woman missing for almost a year moves to Calgary

Calgary police say they may have new information in the search for a missing Saskatoon woman.

Mackenzie Lee Trottier was last seen in Saskatoon Dec. 21, 2020 and she may have been seen around Calgary.

“We recently received information that a person matching Mackenzie’s description was spotted multiple times in downtown Calgary and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police”, Const. Gord Fraser said in a news release.

“It has been almost a year since Mackenzie was last seen and her family is deeply concerned for her well-being.”

Trottier was 22 years old when she went missing and is described as being five-feet tall and 145 pounds with green eyes and a tattoo on her right ankle.

At the time of her disappearance, she had medium-length blond hair that was shaved on the right side, and was known to wear distinct makeup, black yoga pants and a green jacket.

Saskatoon police are also hoping to identify a man they believe may have information regarding Trottier’s disappearance.

In addition, CCTV footage of the man was collected from a Saskatoon location and is available for viewing on the SPS Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Missing Person Investigation Continues – Request for Public Assistance https://t.co/RAr7WwGv0j pic.twitter.com/aCJVhgdSCC — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) November 22, 2021

Anyone with information about Trottier’s whereabouts, or the identity of the man believed to have information, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the Saskatoon Police Service at 1-306-975-8300 or via Crimestoppers.

