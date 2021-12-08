Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover near Southey, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is fighting for her life following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Southey RCMP were called to the crash around 4:45 pm on Highway 6, just north of Southey.

Police say the vehicle was travelling north on the highway when it suddenly left the road and flipped. The 53-year-old driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol wasn’t a factor, but investigation continues.

