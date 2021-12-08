Special weather statements issued for Highway 3, Coquihalla; heavy snowfall in forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Special weather statements for rain, snow and gusting winds have been issued for parts of Highway 3 and the Coquihalla Highway in B.C.’s Interior.

Environment Canada issued the special weather statements on Wednesday, just after 4:30 p.m., forecasting a weather timespan of Friday to Saturday.

“A moist Pacific frontal system will arrive over the B.C. south coast Friday morning,” said the national weather agency.

That system will not only produce rain of 40-60 mm for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, but heavy snow for higher parts of Highway 3 and the Coquihalla, with 15-25 cm expected.

The freezing levels will range between 500 and 1,000 metres.

The alerts are for Hope to Princeton along Highway 3, and from Hope to Merritt on the Coquihalla — though that latter section is closed to traffic because of flooding damage.

For the latest road conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

