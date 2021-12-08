Positive COVID-19 cases, exposure confirmed at Kingston restaurant: KFL&A Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health has confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases at a Kingston, Ont., restaurant.

The health unit says there were COVID exposures on multiple dates at The Ale House & Canteen.

KFL&A Public Health is listing the following dates and times as potential exposures:

Friday, Nov. 26, from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27, from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 3, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Public health is urging anyone who was at The Ale House & Canteen on these dates to get tested immediately and to isolate for 10 days from the exposure.

If it has been more than 10 days since the exposure date, the health unit still says to get tested as soon as possible.