Health

Positive COVID-19 cases, exposure confirmed at Kingston restaurant: KFL&A Public Health

By John Lawless Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 7:28 pm
KFL&A Public Health has confirmed that multiple positive cases of COVID-19 were exposed at The Ale House & Canteen in Kingston. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health has confirmed that multiple positive cases of COVID-19 were exposed at The Ale House & Canteen in Kingston. Megan King/Global News

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health has confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases at a Kingston, Ont., restaurant.

The health unit says there were COVID exposures on multiple dates at The Ale House & Canteen.

Read more: Omicron variant detected in Kingston, Ont. region in person with no travel history

KFL&A Public Health is listing the following dates and times as potential exposures:

  • Friday, Nov. 26, from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 27, from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 2, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 3, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 5, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Public health is urging anyone who was at The Ale House & Canteen on these dates to get tested immediately and to isolate for 10 days from the exposure.

If it has been more than 10 days since the exposure date, the health unit still says to get tested as soon as possible.

