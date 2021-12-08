Ex-Canada Space Agency engineer charged for allegedly working with Chinese firm

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP has charged a former member of the Canada Space Agency (CSA) for allegedly working on behalf of a Chinese aerospace company.

Former CSA engineer Wanping Zheng, 61, was charged with breach of trust by a public officer on Tuesday after an RCMP investigation, the CSA said in a statement Wednesday. He is from Brossard, Que.

“According to the facts, Mr. Zheng allegedly used his status as a CSA engineer to negotiate agreements for the installation of satellite station facilities in Iceland,” the RCMP said in a statement.

“He allegedly acted on behalf of a Chinese aerospace company.”

The investigation began in October 2019 and was led by the Integrated National Security Enforcement team (INSET) after receiving information from the CSA’s Departmental Security.

Story continues below advertisement

Zheng’s employment with CSA was ceased in 2019, according to the agency.

“Mr. Zheng is scheduled to appear in court in Longueuil on December 15,” the RCMP added.

“The Canadian Space Agency is part of Canada’s critical infrastructure and constitutes a strategic interest to be protected.”

The CSA also said that when concerns arose around Zheng’s private activities outside of his employment, the agency began an internal inquiry and restricted access to information, and ultimately ceased his employment.

It then forwarded its concerns to the RCMP, and has collaborated with the investigation since it began in 2019.

“The CSA takes the security of information and people very seriously,” the agency said.

More to come…