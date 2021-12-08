Man in serious but stable condition after falling from escalator at Edmonton Oilers game

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital after an incident at Rogers Place Tuesday night.

Alberta Health Services said Edmonton EMS took a man in his late 20s to hospital following a fall from an escalator at Rogers Place.

He was in serious but stable condition, AHS said.

Edmonton police said the incident was not criminal in nature.

The Edmonton Oilers were taking on the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

In a statement sent to Global News, the Oilers Entertainment Group confirmed a person fell from an escalator as they were exiting the building.

“The patron was seated on the escalator handrail and fell backward off the escalator. Working with Rogers Place event staff, EMS transported the individual to hospital,” OEG spokesperson Tim Shipton said.

“At this time we are gathering information about the incident and will have more to share at a later date. We have been in contact with the patron’s family to express our support and right now our thoughts are with them and we wish the best for a full recovery.”