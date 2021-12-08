Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man in serious but stable condition after falling from escalator at Edmonton Oilers game

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 4:51 pm
A view of Rogers Place arena and the Ice District in Edmonton, where the Eastern Conference final is being played. View image in full screen
A view of Rogers Place arena and the Ice District in Edmonton, where the Eastern Conference final is being played. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

A man was taken to hospital after an incident at Rogers Place Tuesday night.

Alberta Health Services said Edmonton EMS took a man in his late 20s to hospital following a fall from an escalator at Rogers Place.

He was in serious but stable condition, AHS said.

Edmonton police said the incident was not criminal in nature.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers fall to Wild for 3rd-straight loss

The Edmonton Oilers were taking on the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

Trending Stories

In a statement sent to Global News, the Oilers Entertainment Group confirmed a person fell from an escalator as they were exiting the building.

Story continues below advertisement

“The patron was seated on the escalator handrail and fell backward off the escalator. Working with Rogers Place event staff, EMS transported the individual to hospital,” OEG spokesperson Tim Shipton said.

“At this time we are gathering information about the incident and will have more to share at a later date. We have been in contact with the patron’s family to express our support and right now our thoughts are with them and we wish the best for a full recovery.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagAlberta Health Services tagEdmonton Oilers tagRogers Place tagOilers Entertainment Group tagEdmonton EMS tagoilers game tagfall from escalator tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers