2 suspects charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Toronto man’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 51-year-old Toronto man earlier this year, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to a radio call for a well-being check on May 24 in the area of Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East.

Officers found a man with signs of trauma and he was pronounced dead, police said.

Read more: 2 pedestrians seriously injured after separate collisions in Toronto

He was identified as Michael Nobel.

Police said that on Wednesday, Toronto residents Zola Zenguele and John Mackenzie, both 26 years old, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

They’re scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

2:47 2 dead after overnight fire in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood 2 dead after overnight fire in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood