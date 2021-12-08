Menu

Crime

2 suspects charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Toronto man’s death

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 3:56 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 51-year-old Toronto man earlier this year, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to a radio call for a well-being check on May 24 in the area of Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East.

Officers found a man with signs of trauma and he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Michael Nobel.

Police said that on Wednesday, Toronto residents Zola Zenguele and John Mackenzie, both 26 years old, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

They’re scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

