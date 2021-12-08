Winter travel advisory issued for Kingston, Ont. region

Send this page to someone via email

It may be wise to reschedule any plans to travel on Wednesday, as Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory.

The agency says lake effect flurries are expected and could be capable of producing up to five centimetres of snow in the Kingston region.

At the heaviest snowfall amounts, visibility could be reduced to 500 metres, and poor winter driving conditions are expected and could become hazardous.

2:27 Residents in Kingston deal with the aftermath of a mixed winter storm Residents in Kingston deal with the aftermath of a mixed winter storm – Jan 12, 2020

However much snow falls on Wednesday won’t stick around very long as rain and warmer temperatures are expected for later in the week.

Advertisement