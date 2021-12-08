Menu

Canada

Winter travel advisory issued for Kingston, Ont. region

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 12:41 pm
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory for the Kingston region. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory for the Kingston region. Global News

It may be wise to reschedule any plans to travel on Wednesday, as Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory.

The agency says lake effect flurries are expected and could be capable of producing up to five centimetres of snow in the Kingston region.

At the heaviest snowfall amounts, visibility could be reduced to 500 metres, and poor winter driving conditions are expected and could become hazardous.

However much snow falls on Wednesday won’t stick around very long as rain and warmer temperatures are expected for later in the week.

