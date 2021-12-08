Police identify driver following fatal crash in Wellington North

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have identified the driver killed in Monday’s single-vehicle crash in the Township of Wellington North.

The crash happened south of Mount Forest on Side Road 3 West, just east of Wellington Road 6 at around 7 a.m.

Police said an SUV collided with a guardrail on a bridge and flipped upside into a creek below. Crews removed the SUV from the water and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has now been identified as 22-year-old Meagan Beyers of Mount Forest.

OPP investigators are still trying to figure out why the SUV went into the guardrail and ended up in the water.

