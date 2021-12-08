Survey sheds light on how cat and dog adoptions have spiked in Quebec during COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The number of cats and dogs residing in Quebec homes increased by more than 200,000 18 months after the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a recent Léger survey commissioned by the Association of Quebec Veterinarians in Small Animal Practice (AMVQ),

The AMVQ says they conducted research on the subject by interviewing 772 Quebecers who have adopted either cats or dogs between April 1, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021.

The results shed light on the motives for and circumstances of these adoptions, as well as the distinctions between dog and cat adoptions. It covers topics such as the reasons for the purchase, the adopters’ experience with the animals, the animal’s origin, the waiting period before adoption, the breed and age of the animal, the purchase price, and even the major issues experienced.

For example, in comparison to those who picked a dog, 48 per cent of respondents said they adopted their cat from an animal shelter, a refuge or a protective group. The desire to preserve a life and find a companion for another animal in the family is indicated by 78 per cent of respondents as the most common motivation for wanting to adopt.

Only 15 per cent of dogs were older than six months when they were adopted, however 45 per cent of cats were. In fact, 64 per cent of dogs adopted were under three months old, compared to only 29 percent of cats.

Lastly, 52 per cent of cat adopters replied that they had not encountered any problems; the rest mentioned, in a small proportion, fear, followed by illness and aggression.

In total, owners paid an average of $1,313 for a dog compared to $230 for cats.

All of the results can be seen at www.amvq.quebec, the website of the Association of Quebec Veterinarians in Small Animal Practice.

