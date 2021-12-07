Menu

Canada

Conversion therapy ban passed by Senate in fast-tracked approval

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 6:04 pm
June 23, 2021, London, United Kingdom: An activist handing a letter to cabinet office to oppose conversion therapy during the demonstration..A group of LGBT+ supporters gathering in front of the cabinet office to protest the use of conversion therapy. View image in full screen
June 23, 2021, London, United Kingdom: An activist handing a letter to cabinet office to oppose conversion therapy during the demonstration..A group of LGBT+ supporters gathering in front of the cabinet office to protest the use of conversion therapy. Credit Image: © Hesther Ng/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

The Senate has passed legislation to ban conversion therapy in Canada.

After minimal debate, senators have agreed to fast-track Bill C-4 through all stages of the legislative process and deem it passed.

The move was proposed by the interim leader of the Conservative Senate caucus, Sen. Leo Housakos.

Read more: House passes bill banning conversion therapy after Tory MP fast-tracks vote

It follows a similar move by Conservatives in the House of Commons last week to speed the bill through that chamber without lengthy debate, committee study or votes.

Trending Stories

The bill makes it a criminal offence to force a person to undergo the traumatizing practice of “conversion therapy” aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Story continues below advertisement

More than half of the 119 Conservative MPs voted against a similar bill last June, which gave Liberals ammunition to accuse the party of being anti-LGBTQ during the fall election campaign.

More to come.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
