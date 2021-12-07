High schools students bring holiday joy to dozens of Quebec seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Students at John Rennie High School, Pointe-Claire, Que., are trying to bring some much-needed joy to senior citizens during the holidays — especially as many elderly people will be alone during the holidays.

More than two hundred greeting cards and Christmas ornaments, as well as cookies, were made from scratch during a four-week period by students at the school.

“I’m hoping they’ll see the cards and ornaments and just feel a little bit of love and that people care about them and that they’re important,” Summer St. James, a Grade 8 student, told Global News.

The students volunteered their own time to produce the gifts — often working during their lunch breaks.

“Personally, I know my great-grandmother is like that as well, and I’ve seen the way she is over the holidays and I feel it’s really important to make them feel loved,” St. James said.

The project’s coordinator helped provide the raw materials and the students did the rest, drawing on their own imagination and inspiring each other to build the finished products.

“I read every single card and I couldn’t believe the depth of emotions that were expressed by students,” Beverly Landry, the school’s Spiritual Animator told Global News.

The gifts were picked up by city workers and will be distributed to the seniors by the end of the week.

Students are hoping to hand-deliver the gifts next year, providing the COVID-19 pandemic is over or enough restrictions have been lifted so as not to put anyone’s health in danger.