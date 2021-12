Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP were called to a multi-vehicle pileup on Fermor Avenue and Highway 1 Tuesday morning.

Police said a pickup truck lost control on the icy road and caused a chain reaction that affected 10 other vehicles, including a semi.

Only minor injuries were caused by the incident.

