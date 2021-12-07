SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

KFL&A Public Health records 88 new COVID-19 cases, highest ever daily case count

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 3:29 pm
The health unit is recording the highest cases ever seen by far in the region Tuesday. Hospitalizations are also at all-time high, with 29 people being treated for COVID-19. View image in full screen
The health unit is recording the highest cases ever seen by far in the region Tuesday. Hospitalizations are also at all-time high, with 29 people being treated for COVID-19. Megan King / CKWS TV

KFL&A Public Health is reporting by far the largest jump in daily COVID-19 cases ever seen in the region, with 88 new cases added Tuesday.

Over the course of the pandemic, it would be unusual to see active cases reach that high, let alone a daily uptick in cases.

With the new infections added Tuesday, this brings local active cases to 389, also a new record high.

There are 29 people in hospital, 11 in intensive care units and nine people on ventilators. These numbers are unprecedented in the region.

There are new outbreaks as well, one at the Henry Trail Correction Centre, with eight cases associated and one at Storrington Public School with three cases associated.

The outbreak at the Providence Transitional Care Centre has grown to 17 active cases.

The majority of cases recorded Tuesday were found in the 18-to-29 age group, with 43 cases associated in just the last 24 hours.

According to the Queen’s University COVID-19 tracker, only nine cases have been associated with the school this week.

Monday, the health unit reported 117 cases and issued a warning to local residents to abide by public health measures, and for those who are eligible but not yet vaccinated, to go get their shots.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health for the region, will be speaking to the media Wednesday about the rising cases of COVID-19 in the region.

