1 new COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region Tuesday, death toll now 309

Waterloo Public Health reported a new COVID-19-related death and another 32 positive tests for the coronavirus Tuesday.

“Today we are reporting one death in our community related to COVID-19,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health stated.

“The individual was a male in his 70s. I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of this individual.”

The region’s death toll related to virus has now reached 309, a number that includes two victims so far this December.

The number of overall cases in the area is now up to 21,177 while the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases continues an upward climb, now standing at 37.6.

Another 20 people were also cleared of the virus pushing the number of resolved cases in the area to 20,569.

There are 11 people currently in area hospitals as a result of the virus including three who are in need of intensive care.

Waterloo Public Health reported two new COVID-19 outbreaks on Tuesday including one involving Glencairn Public School in Kitchener and another connected to ringette.

There are now 14 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region including nine connected to area schools while the other five are each connected to a workplace.

Included in the nine school outbreaks is one involving 15 cases at Southridge Public School in Kitchener, which has been closed until the new year.

The outbreak connected to Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Kitchener which closed to in-person learning last month has come to an end.

On the flip side of the ledger, Waterloo Public Health reports that there have now been 943,465 COVID-19 vaccinations done in the area, 1,723 more than were reported Monday.

In addition, 455,584 area residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 212 more than was announced 24 hours earlier.

This means that 75.27 per cent of all area residents are now fully vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 928 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as case counts continue to rise week over week. The provincial case total now stands at 625,312.

For comparison, last Tuesday saw 687 new cases and the previous Tuesday saw 613. All three Tuesdays saw similar testing volumes in the 30,000 range.

Of the 928 new cases recorded, data showed 424 were unvaccinated people, 26 were partially vaccinated people, 401 were fully vaccinated people and for 77 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 163 cases were recorded in Toronto, 85 in York Region, 58 in Sudbury, 51 in Windsor-Essex and 50 in Hamilton. All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,036 as seven more deaths were reported.

