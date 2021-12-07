SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Five Counties Children’s Centre to hold vaccination clinic for Peterborough-area kids

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 1:04 pm
Two clinics for COVID-19 vaccination for children ages five to 11 will be held at Five Counties Children's Centre in December. View image in full screen
Two clinics for COVID-19 vaccination for children ages five to 11 will be held at Five Counties Children's Centre in December. The Canadian Press file

The Five Counties Children’s Centre is partnering with Peterborough Health Unit to provide an additional COVID-19 vaccination clinic option for children in the Peterborough, Ont., region.

Five Counties supports children and youth with physical, developmental and communication needs.

The clinics will be held on both Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., serving children ages five to 11.

Five Counties says the clinics will offer a “sensory-friendly, family-friendly, and fully accessible” environment for children to receive their paediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: COVID-19: Peterborough health unit reports 25th death, 16 new cases; closes Peterburgers

“Since the pandemic began, Five Counties has stressed our commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of our clients, their families and our staff,” said Scott Pepin, Five Counties CECO. “We are very happy to partner with Peterborough Public Health and provide a safe, sensory-friendly vaccination experience for the children who visit our centre, and the children in our communities.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The centre is located at 872 Dutton Rd. in Peterborough. Families can call Five Counties at 705-748-2337 ext. 210 to book an appointment. Families are asked to bring their child’s health card and plan extra time for screening when arriving as well as 30 minutes of observation following vaccination.

 

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccinations begin for kids aged 5 to 11 in Toronto' COVID-19 vaccinations begin for kids aged 5 to 11 in Toronto
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPeterborough Public Health tagPeterborough COVID tagPediatric Vaccine tagFive Counties Children's Centre tagFive Counties tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers