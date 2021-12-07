COVID-19: Five Counties Children’s Centre to hold vaccination clinic for Peterborough-area kids

Send this page to someone via email

The Five Counties Children’s Centre is partnering with Peterborough Health Unit to provide an additional COVID-19 vaccination clinic option for children in the Peterborough, Ont., region.

Five Counties supports children and youth with physical, developmental and communication needs.

The clinics will be held on both Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., serving children ages five to 11.

Five Counties says the clinics will offer a “sensory-friendly, family-friendly, and fully accessible” environment for children to receive their paediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

“Since the pandemic began, Five Counties has stressed our commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of our clients, their families and our staff,” said Scott Pepin, Five Counties CECO. “We are very happy to partner with Peterborough Public Health and provide a safe, sensory-friendly vaccination experience for the children who visit our centre, and the children in our communities.”

The centre is located at 872 Dutton Rd. in Peterborough. Families can call Five Counties at 705-748-2337 ext. 210 to book an appointment. Families are asked to bring their child’s health card and plan extra time for screening when arriving as well as 30 minutes of observation following vaccination.