Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta needs billions more to invest in energy transition: study

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 12:29 pm
A pedestrian wearing a mask walks through an empty downtown Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020,. View image in full screen
A pedestrian wearing a mask walks through an empty downtown Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020,. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A new study says the global energy transition could create 170,000 jobs in Alberta and contribute $61 billion to the province’s GDP by 2050.

But it suggests Alberta will have to swiftly ramp up investment in clean tech or risk missing out.

Alberta companies are already at the forefront of clean tech investment in Canada.

Read more: Calgary councillors vote to declare climate emergency

The study says the province has the ability to be a global leader in areas like carbon capture and storage, hydrogen production, and electrification.

Trending Stories

But the study says Alberta will need to invest more than $5.5 billion in clean tech by 2040 in order to fully capitalize on the opportunity. The current level of cleantech investment in Alberta is less than $1 billion annually.

Story continues below advertisement

The study was commissioned by Calgary Economic Development and Edmonton Global.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Calgary Economic Development tagcleantech tagEdmonton Global tagenergy transition tagCalgary energy transition tagHydrogen production tagAlberta cleantech tagAlberta energy transition tagCalgary cleantech tagcarbon capture utilisation and storage tagEdmonton cleantech tagEdmonton energy transition tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers