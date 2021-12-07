Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia, Ont. set to reopen: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Crews have begun restoring the Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia in the hope of reopening the thoroughfare to traffic in the next day or so, says the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

For more than two weeks, the roadway between Argyle Street South and Greens Road has been closed due to a demonstration in solidarity with Indigenous protesters in British Columbia.

The demonstration was a response to law enforcement in B.C., which cleared a blockade constraining passage on an access road for about 500 workers. They are working on the multibillion-dollar Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline.

The RCMP report arresting 14 people in connection with the protests, including Skyler Williams from Six Nations of the Grand River, who joined other Haudenosaunee activists with Wet’suwet’en protestors in B.C.

“OPP will work with the ministry of transportation to reopen the area to traffic following a complete inspection of the road and bridges along the Highway 6 bypass,” Const. Mary Gagliardi said in a release on Tuesday morning.

“An additional update will follow when the inspection is complete and traffic flow may resume in the area.”

