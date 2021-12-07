Menu

Canada

Roads closed after small residential fire along Lakeshore Drive in Baie-D’Urfe

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 12:02 pm
Firefighters have put out a small residential fire near the intersection of Lakeshore Dr. and Lakeview St. in Baie-D'Urfe. View image in full screen
Firefighters have put out a small residential fire near the intersection of Lakeshore Dr. and Lakeview St. in Baie-D'Urfe. Global News

Firefighters have put out a small residential fire near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Lakeview Street in Baie-D’Urfe.

On Tuesday, a section of the waterfront road was closed after flames were reported from inside the building at around 6 a.m., prompting several dozen fire crews to respond.

READ MORE: Building that housed Montreal’s Super Sexe strip club destroyed in suspected arson: police

According to Patrick Lafleur from the fire department, the fire started inside the living room area and was quickly contained.

Four people including a child were evacuated from the main house and the adjoining guest house.

No injuries were reported. The residents have all found temporary housing, according to officials.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation, reports say a hairdryer may have caught fire.

According to officials, damages to the house are estimated to be $15,000.

READ MORE: 4-alarm fire tears through vacant building in downtown Montreal

 

 

