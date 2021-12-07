Roads closed after small residential fire along Lakeshore Drive in Baie-D’Urfe

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters have put out a small residential fire near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Lakeview Street in Baie-D’Urfe.

On Tuesday, a section of the waterfront road was closed after flames were reported from inside the building at around 6 a.m., prompting several dozen fire crews to respond.

According to Patrick Lafleur from the fire department, the fire started inside the living room area and was quickly contained.

Four people including a child were evacuated from the main house and the adjoining guest house.

No injuries were reported. The residents have all found temporary housing, according to officials.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation, reports say a hairdryer may have caught fire.

According to officials, damages to the house are estimated to be $15,000.

Firefighters have put out a small residential fire near the intersection of Lakeshore Dr. and Lakeview St. The road is closed to traffic as officials investigate the incident.

No injuries were reported.#mtl #fire #westisland pic.twitter.com/y05tBOrbk1 — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) December 7, 2021

