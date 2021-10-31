Building that housed Montreal’s Super Sexe strip club destroyed in suspected arson: police

Send this page to someone via email

The building that housed Montreal’s well-known downtown strip club Super Sexe has been destroyed in a major fire that police say they suspect is criminal.

Firefighters were called to Saint-Catherine Street near the Robert-Bourassa intersection late Saturday around 11 p.m. to put out the blaze in one of Montreal’s oldest strip clubs that has been abandoned for the last few years.

Authorities say the building was empty and there are no reported injuries. The neighbouring buildings were evacuated for precaution.

Police spokesperson Const. Raphael Bergeron told Global News the investigation into the cause of the fire has been transferred to the arson unit.

Officials say the damage to the historic building is extensive.

Club Super Sexe opened in 1978 and closed down in 2017. Its outdoor neon signage, which has long been considered iconic, remained.

