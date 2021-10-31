Menu

Crime

Building that housed Montreal’s Super Sexe strip club destroyed in suspected arson: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 3:17 pm
Club Super Sexe has been in business since 1978 and its outdoor neon signage has been long considered iconic on Saint-Catherine Street. View image in full screen
Club Super Sexe has been in business since 1978 and its outdoor neon signage has been long considered iconic on Saint-Catherine Street. Global News/Dan Spector

The building that housed Montreal’s well-known downtown strip club Super Sexe has been destroyed in a major fire that police say they suspect is criminal.

Firefighters were called to Saint-Catherine Street near the Robert-Bourassa intersection late Saturday around 11 p.m. to put out the blaze in one of Montreal’s oldest strip clubs that has been abandoned for the last few years.

Authorities say the building was empty and there are no reported injuries. The neighbouring buildings were evacuated for precaution.

Police spokesperson Const. Raphael Bergeron told Global News the investigation into the cause of the fire has been transferred to the arson unit.

Officials say the damage to the historic building is extensive.

Club Super Sexe opened in 1978 and closed down in 2017. Its outdoor neon signage, which has long been considered iconic, remained.

–more to come

