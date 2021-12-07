SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police say $20,000 in fentanyl, pills found on man being treated by paramedics

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 10:26 am
Click to play video: 'Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis' Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis
Five mothers share stories of their children dying of opioid overdoses often after taking drugs cut with fentanyl – an opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin – Nov 12, 2021

Guelph police say officers found $20,000 in fentanyl and pills on a man while paramedics treated him inside the washroom of a north end business on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to an unnamed business at Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street just before 11 p.m. for reports of a man in medical distress inside the washroom.

Read more: Man thrown twice from the hood of his own car as it’s being stolen, Guelph police say

Police said while paramedics tended to the man, officers searched his belongings for identification and to determine what was causing his medical issues.

“The search revealed five large baggies of suspected fentanyl as well as two other baggies of pills believed to be Dilaudid and Clonazepam,” police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In total, officers seized nearly 70 grams of suspected fentanyl and 55 pills that have a total value of about $20,000, police said.

Click to play video: 'Overdose Awareness Day: How a naloxone kit can save a life' Overdose Awareness Day: How a naloxone kit can save a life
Overdose Awareness Day: How a naloxone kit can save a life – Aug 31, 2021

A 29-year-old man is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released to receive medical treatment and is expected to be rearrested and assigned a court date at a later time, police said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagFentanyl tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagtrafficking tagfentanyl arrest tagFentanyl Guelph tagfentanyl fuelph police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers