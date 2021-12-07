Guelph police say $20,000 in fentanyl, pills found on man being treated by paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say officers found $20,000 in fentanyl and pills on a man while paramedics treated him inside the washroom of a north end business on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to an unnamed business at Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street just before 11 p.m. for reports of a man in medical distress inside the washroom.

Police said while paramedics tended to the man, officers searched his belongings for identification and to determine what was causing his medical issues.

“The search revealed five large baggies of suspected fentanyl as well as two other baggies of pills believed to be Dilaudid and Clonazepam,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, officers seized nearly 70 grams of suspected fentanyl and 55 pills that have a total value of about $20,000, police said.

3:20 Overdose Awareness Day: How a naloxone kit can save a life Overdose Awareness Day: How a naloxone kit can save a life – Aug 31, 2021

A 29-year-old man is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released to receive medical treatment and is expected to be rearrested and assigned a court date at a later time, police said.