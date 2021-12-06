Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Two dozen communities planned to receive SaskTel’s infiNET service

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 1:49 pm
SaskTel’s rural fibre initiative aims to bring infiNET service to more than 60,000 residents and businesses spread across 45 communities by the end of 2023. View image in full screen
SaskTel’s rural fibre initiative aims to bring infiNET service to more than 60,000 residents and businesses spread across 45 communities by the end of 2023. File / Global News

Twenty-four communities in Saskatchewan are expected to have access to SaskTel’s infiNet by the end of 2023.

The Crown corporation announced on Monday that it plans to bring the province’s largest fibre optic network to the towns and villages as part of the fourth phase of its rural fibre initiative.

“Delivering speeds of up to a gigabit per second, our infiNET service ensures SaskTel customers have the bandwidth they need to utilize the latest digital tools and technologies,” SaskTel president and CEO Doug Burnett said in a statement.

“In addition, upgrading our network to fibre provides us with a more flexible platform in these communities that can quickly grow to meet customers’ evolving needs.”

Read more: 10 new rural cell towers constructed as part of $107M SaskTel wireless program

Story continues below advertisement

The communities are expected to receive infiNET service in phases, with the majority of residents and businesses fibre ready by the end of 2023.

“As the irrigation capital of Saskatchewan, the Town of Outlook has been engaging in creating strategies to attract and retain business in our community,” Outlook Mayor Maureen Weiterman said in a press release.

“Outlook’s businesses require the tools to connect to the rest of the world with the most current technology available. SaskTel’s plan to include Outlook in its rural fibre initiative provides a fundamental piece that we need to continue to be a business-friendly community.”

The $100-million initiative intends to bring infiNET service to more than 60,000 customers and businesses across 45 rural communities by the end of 2023, according to SaskTel.

Click to play video: 'SaskTel discusses costly challenges to delivering internet province wide' SaskTel discusses costly challenges to delivering internet province wide
SaskTel discusses costly challenges to delivering internet province wide – Mar 20, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInternet tagSaskTel tagCrown Corporation tagRural Saskatchewan tagOutlook taginfinet tagrural fibre initiative tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers