Two dozen communities planned to receive SaskTel’s infiNET service

Twenty-four communities in Saskatchewan are expected to have access to SaskTel’s infiNet by the end of 2023.

The Crown corporation announced on Monday that it plans to bring the province’s largest fibre optic network to the towns and villages as part of the fourth phase of its rural fibre initiative.

“Delivering speeds of up to a gigabit per second, our infiNET service ensures SaskTel customers have the bandwidth they need to utilize the latest digital tools and technologies,” SaskTel president and CEO Doug Burnett said in a statement.

“In addition, upgrading our network to fibre provides us with a more flexible platform in these communities that can quickly grow to meet customers’ evolving needs.”

The communities are expected to receive infiNET service in phases, with the majority of residents and businesses fibre ready by the end of 2023.

“As the irrigation capital of Saskatchewan, the Town of Outlook has been engaging in creating strategies to attract and retain business in our community,” Outlook Mayor Maureen Weiterman said in a press release.

“Outlook’s businesses require the tools to connect to the rest of the world with the most current technology available. SaskTel’s plan to include Outlook in its rural fibre initiative provides a fundamental piece that we need to continue to be a business-friendly community.”

The $100-million initiative intends to bring infiNET service to more than 60,000 customers and businesses across 45 rural communities by the end of 2023, according to SaskTel.

