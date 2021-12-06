Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 45 new cases over 3 days, more than 90 recoveries

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 1:18 pm
Nova Scotia is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and 92 recoveries over a three-day period. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and 92 recoveries over a three-day period. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia is reporting 45 cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, with the majority identified in Central Zone.

There were also 92 recoveries since the last update on Dec. 3. There are now 153 active cases, and 11 people in hospital. Four of those hospitalized are in ICU.

Read more: Merck to make its COVID-19 antiviral pill in Canada, company announces

Of the new cases, 38 were in Central Zone, which includes Halifax. Six cases were in Northern Zone and one case was identified in Eastern Zone.

“There is a cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia,” the province noted in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past three days, seven schools were notified of an exposure. 

Read more: Timberlea Senior Elementary School shutting down for week to curb COVID-19 spread

As of Monday, Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary in Timberlea is closed to in-school learning for one week. In a letter to parents, the school said the closure is to “prevent further spread of the virus among the school community.” The school has students in Grades 2 to 5.

Trending Stories

Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Junior Elementary, which has students in pre-primary to Grade 1, will remain open “with continued public health monitoring.”

Meanwhile, the province’s latest data shows 1,649,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. According to the dashboard, 84.9 per cent of the overall population has had one or more doses, which includes 2.8 per cent of Nova Scotians who have received a third booster shot.

Children aged five to 11 in the province began receiving pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

Click to play video: 'NACI recommends booster doses for adults' NACI recommends booster doses for adults
NACI recommends booster doses for adults
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagNova Scotia health tagNS COVID-19 tagNS Health tagNova Scotia COVID-19 Cases tagnova scotia covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers