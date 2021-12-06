COVID-19: N.S. reports 45 new cases over 3 days, more than 90 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting 45 cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, with the majority identified in Central Zone.

There were also 92 recoveries since the last update on Dec. 3. There are now 153 active cases, and 11 people in hospital. Four of those hospitalized are in ICU.

Of the new cases, 38 were in Central Zone, which includes Halifax. Six cases were in Northern Zone and one case was identified in Eastern Zone.

“There is a cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia,” the province noted in a news release.

Over the past three days, seven schools were notified of an exposure.

As of Monday, Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary in Timberlea is closed to in-school learning for one week. In a letter to parents, the school said the closure is to “prevent further spread of the virus among the school community.” The school has students in Grades 2 to 5.

Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Junior Elementary, which has students in pre-primary to Grade 1, will remain open “with continued public health monitoring.”

Meanwhile, the province’s latest data shows 1,649,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. According to the dashboard, 84.9 per cent of the overall population has had one or more doses, which includes 2.8 per cent of Nova Scotians who have received a third booster shot.

Children aged five to 11 in the province began receiving pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

