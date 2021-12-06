Menu

Money

Brandon man hits $5-million jackpot on lotto ticket

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 11:59 am
Lucky winner Louis Montroy. View image in full screen
Lucky winner Louis Montroy. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

A Brandon man says he’s still in shock after winning a $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

“I scanned the ticket and thought, ‘$50,000?'” said Louis Montroy, Manitoba’s newest millionaire.

“But there were too many zeroes, so I thought, ‘Nah, that’s $500,000!’

“All of a sudden it clicked that it was actually $5 million. Oh my God, was I ever surprised.”

Read more: Winnipeg man wins $1 million on convenience store lotto ticket

Montroy said he had to check the ticket — which he bought from a Canadian Tire gas bar in Brandon — a few more times online before the reality sank in.

“I checked the numbers again and again, and almost fell out of my chair every time.”

The lucky winner said the first thing he’s going to do with the windfall is make sure his kids are helped out with whatever they need.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba man finds $20 M forgotten lotto ticket in his pocket' Manitoba man finds $20 M forgotten lotto ticket in his pocket
Manitoba man finds $20 M forgotten lotto ticket in his pocket – Oct 18, 2021
