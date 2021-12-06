Brandon man hits $5-million jackpot on lotto ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Brandon man says he’s still in shock after winning a $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

“I scanned the ticket and thought, ‘$50,000?'” said Louis Montroy, Manitoba’s newest millionaire.

“But there were too many zeroes, so I thought, ‘Nah, that’s $500,000!’

“All of a sudden it clicked that it was actually $5 million. Oh my God, was I ever surprised.”

Montroy said he had to check the ticket — which he bought from a Canadian Tire gas bar in Brandon — a few more times online before the reality sank in.

“I checked the numbers again and again, and almost fell out of my chair every time.”

The lucky winner said the first thing he’s going to do with the windfall is make sure his kids are helped out with whatever they need.

