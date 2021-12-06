Toronto police, family and friends searching for 26-year-old missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for a 26-year-old man last seen five days ago and his friends and family are concerned for his well-being.

Family and friends of Raheem White have been posting to social media and out canvassing different areas in the hopes of finding the missing man, last seen on Dec. 1 at around 3:30 p.m. in the Osler Street and Pelham Avenue area.

White is described as being six-foot-tall, 190 pounds with tattoos of a palm tree on his left bicep and a rose on his shoulder.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a bright orange toque and a black backpack.

Police said they are concerned for White’s safety. It is out of character for White.

Anyone with information or who may have seen White is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-22-8477.

