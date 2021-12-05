Menu

Canada

OPP investigate multiple suspected overdoses in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2021 2:30 pm
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police.
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. OPP

Police say they’re investigating multiple suspected drug overdoses in a northern Ontario community.

Between Thursday and Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to two fatal and five non-fatal suspected overdoses in the Huntsville area.

Read more: Toronto police warn public of suspicious drug after 2 alleged fatal overdoses

Police say the Muskoka crime unit and the Muskoka community street crime unit are investigating, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch.

They note that more information will be released as it becomes available.

In the meantime, police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspected overdoses to contact them.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
