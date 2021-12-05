Menu

City of London installs first speed enforcement cameras to slow drivers in school zones

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 5, 2021 2:14 pm
The ASE is an automated system that uses a camera and a speed measurement device to detect and ticket plate owners of speeding vehicles.
The ASE is an automated system that uses a camera and a speed measurement device to detect and ticket plate owners of speeding vehicles. City of London/Twitter

More than two months after the City of London launched its new speed limit enforcement program the City has installed its first two detection cameras.

The Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program aims to deter speeders and improve safety by lowering traffic speeds in school zones.

The ASE system detects speeding and the license plates of the vehicles involved.

Read more: City of London launches speed enforcement campaign using cameras to track and ticket speeders

The first two cameras were installed Friday. One is installed on Thompson Road between Adelaide Street South and Chesterfield Avenue. The other is installed on Second Street between Oxford Street East and Dale Street.

In a statement to Global News, the City said the two cameras will be moved to different school zones around the city. They will be at each location for one to three months.

“After these first two locations, the cameras will be moved to school zones on Lawson Road and Base Line Road where speeding has been identified as a concern,” the City said.

Read more: Stronger stunt, aggressive driving penalties starting to come into effect across Ontario

“We know that a lower speed can mean a less severe outcome,” says Doug MacRae, the City’s director of transportation and mobility.

“Automated Speed Enforcement is proven to effectively enforce speed limits, increase driver awareness, and decrease pedestrian injury and death in other Canadian provinces and countries around the world.”

In London, average driver speeds range from 32 km/h to 58 km/h in 40 km/h school zones, according to the City.

More than 300 collisions took place between 2015 and 2019 on minor streets involving vulnerable road users.

—With files from 980 CFPL’s Sawyer Bogdan

