Canada

Community fridge for Riversdale area brings accessible goods 24/7

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 12:33 pm
A community fridge being built in the Rivesdale area of Saskatoon. View image in full screen
A community fridge being built in the Rivesdale area of Saskatoon. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News

A community fridge has been constructed for the Riversdale neighbourhood in Saskatoon.

The fridge and pantry, which are accessible 24/7, have been set up just outside Paved Arts on 20th Street.

It’s a way to address food insecurities and poverty within the Bridge City.

It provides a way for community groups to come together for healthy food options while managing food waste at the same time.

Riversdale community fridge organizer Cleo Nguyen says hopefully more communities in Saskatoon follow suit.

“We are hoping this project will demonstrate that it can be replicated in any neighbourhood,” said Nguyen. “We are hoping that if we started in Riversdale someone may say, ‘We should do that in Sutherland,’ for example, and go from there.”

The fridge and pantry are accessible to anyone who passes by.

They can and are asked to also provide items, but can also take as they please or what they need.

Volunteers are in charge of maintaining the unit.

