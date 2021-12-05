Forecast of 20-40 mm of rain for London, Ont. on Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont. and nearby regions.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected Sunday night into Monday evening, meteorologists say.

Wind gusts could reach 70 to 90 km/h, with 20 to 40 mm of rainfall.

“A low pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes (Sunday) through Monday,” Environment Canada said.

“The rain is expected to end and the wind will ease briefly Monday morning. However, the wind is expected to strengthen once again Monday afternoon and become westerly behind a passing cold front.”

Meteorologists say wind gusts may reach near 100 km/h at times along the shores of Lake Erie.

According to Environment Canada’s hourly forecast, Londoners could expect rain starting around 5 p.m. Sunday, and heavier rain around 8 p.m.

Environment Canada is calling for a low of -2 C Sunday night. Monday is calling for a high of 6 C and a low of -6 C.