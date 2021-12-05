Menu

Weather

Forecast of 20-40 mm of rain for London, Ont. on Sunday night

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 5, 2021 10:49 am
Heavy rain and strong wind are expected Sunday night into Monday evening, meteorologists say. Wind gusts could reach 70 to 90 km/h, with 20 to 40 mm of rainfall. . View image in full screen
Heavy rain and strong wind are expected Sunday night into Monday evening, meteorologists say. Wind gusts could reach 70 to 90 km/h, with 20 to 40 mm of rainfall. . Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont. and nearby regions.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected Sunday night into Monday evening, meteorologists say.

Wind gusts could reach 70 to 90 km/h, with 20 to 40 mm of rainfall.

Read more: Abbotsford, B.C. sets all-time November rainfall record with 540 mm

“A low pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes (Sunday) through Monday,” Environment Canada said.

“The rain is expected to end and the wind will ease briefly Monday morning. However, the wind is expected to strengthen once again Monday afternoon and become westerly behind a passing cold front.”

Trending Stories

Meteorologists say wind gusts may reach near 100 km/h at times along the shores of Lake Erie.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: City of London responds to flooding amid record-breaking rainfall

According to Environment Canada’s hourly forecast, Londoners could expect rain starting around 5 p.m. Sunday, and heavier rain around 8 p.m.

Environment Canada is calling for a low of -2 C Sunday night. Monday is calling for a high of 6 C and a low of -6 C.

Click to play video: 'Indoor activities when the weather doesn’t cooperate' Indoor activities when the weather doesn’t cooperate
