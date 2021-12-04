Menu

World

U.S. politician posts gun-filled family photo days after school shooting

By Idrees Ali Reuters
Posted December 4, 2021 10:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect formally arrested' Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect formally arrested
WATCH: Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect formally arrested

A U.S. congressman on Saturday posted a Christmas picture of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school.

“Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo,” U.S. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

Ethan Crumbley, 15, on Tuesday carried out the deadliest U.S. school shooting this year, the latest in a decades-long series of mass shootings at U.S. schools. His parents were arrested on Saturday in connection with the slayings.

Read more: Michigan shooting suspect’s parents held on $1M bond, enter not guilty pleas

Massie, who represents a solidly Republican district, posted the picture of himself and six others holding firearms resembling an M60 machine gun, AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Thompson submachine gun.

Trending Stories

Some semi-automatic weapons are made to look nearly identical to fully automatic weapons like machine guns. Under U.S. law, weapons like machine guns are restricted to the military, law enforcement and civilians who have obtained special licenses for weapons made before May 1986.

Jonathan van Norman, a campaign manager for Massie, did not immediately reply to a request for comment via Twitter.

Click to play video: 'Michigan school shooting: Suspect’s parents in custody after hiding in building, say police' Michigan school shooting: Suspect’s parents in custody after hiding in building, say police
Michigan school shooting: Suspect’s parents in custody after hiding in building, say police

Democratic U.S. Representative John Yarmuth, who chairs the U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee, condemned his fellow Kentuckian’s post.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m old enough to remember Republicans screaming that it was insensitive to try to protect people from gun violence after a tragedy,” Yarmuth wrote on Twitter, apparently referring to calls for gun control laws.

“I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive asshole,” he added. The shooting in Oxford, Michigan — in which four teenagers were killed and a teacher and six other students were wounded — was the latest in a string of sometimes-deadlier incidents that have prompted fierce debates over school safety, gun control and gun rights.

© 2021 Reuters
